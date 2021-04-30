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Corona Virus #2: What 23 Years Of Reading The Bible Taught Me in the 3rd Month of 2020...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
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50 views • April 30, 2021
This is the 2nd Video Made on coronavirus mandemic in March of 2020. the conclusions reached foresaw the science later4 don in 2020 to prove this was a mild flu and nothing more. Except for the fact that politicians weaponized it to Stop Donald J. Trump from making the world play fair in his 2nd term. I just herd him yesterday in a Dan Bongino Interview prase his accomplishment with the virus rollout recently. This ignorance was cultivated well by the Demon-Rats who made good on their promise to get rid of Trump no matter what. So our Mt. Rushmore President got played and we can thank to the fake religious leader both christian and jews who lie about God and what He Required of our great president Donald J. Trump.
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fake newsvaccinescabalinfluenzafake sciencepandemicswine fluspanish flucorona virusepidemiologycovid 19social distancinglock downspandemic fraudsars 2mask mandatescovid sciencemandemicannual flufake vaccinesgossip 19self fulfilling prophecy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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