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Message from the Mothership
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54 views • October 14, 2020
In this very rare video, a young couple deliver a message to humanity, given to them while on board an alien mothership near earth. They describe in meticulous detail how they were contacted and invited to be messengers.
The exact year of this video is unknown, but since it was originally recorded on VHS-tape, sometime in the 80's. The identities of the young couple is also unknown.
The exact year of this video is unknown, but since it was originally recorded on VHS-tape, sometime in the 80's. The identities of the young couple is also unknown.
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