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PATIENTS BEWARE HOSPITALS - some are now calling them "Gas Chambers" | channel 777-zz
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222 views • October 10, 2021
Proof from doctors and an attorney in this video showing how Hospitals are handling these congested, & very sick patients with many of them never getting out. These large corporate hospitals have a BIG bottom line, and in our opinion, they are becoming nothing more than money making killing machines. Some medical people are calling them 'gas chambers'. Here is why.
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