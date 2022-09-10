HOLLYWOOD MAKEUP ARTIST KILLED BY MONKEYPOX "VACCINE"

Michael Mosher “Died Suddenly” 9 Days After His Monkey-Pox Vaccine 💉🐒 😵💫
#FullyVaccinated #DiedSuddenly
(September 2022)
Jabbed: August 25, 2022
Passed Away: September 3, 2022
https://t.me/covidbc/4739
And don’t forget monkeypox…
Again, it was only a matter of time.
Mr. Michael Mosher (pictured above) was a virtue-signaling, homosexual makeup artist in Los Angeles. He frequently wished death upon people he didn’t like.
Mr. Mosher received his first JYNNEOS monkeypox “vaccine” on August 25.
He suddenly died on September 3.
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/09/07/midweek-mashup-ii-justin-bieber-out-of-commission-again-vaxx-promoting-news-anchor-has-on-air-stroke-and-the-first-monkeypox-vaccine-death/
