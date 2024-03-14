When the owner saw that the dog was born with disabled legs, he kept her chained for nearly 10 years

Pitiful Animal





Mar 13, 2024





We came across a social media post calling for help for a poor dog

A disabled girl was chained by her owner outside the fence day and night and was ignored

She had lived a bad life since she was a child, not being able to play, eat well or be loved

We reached out to her with the desire to change her life for the better

When we got there, we were shocked to see a wretched dog lying on the dry grass

She looked so pitiful, she lived a miserable life with a bad owner

The little girl's eyes were sad because of the emotional damage the owner caused

