Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Marriage Is a Type of Salvation!
channel image
High Hopes
2948 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
9 views
Published Yesterday

Robert Breaker


Dec 7, 2023


Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about marriage, and how it's a type of Christ and the Church. He further shows footage of a marriage ceremony he recently did.

To read his book on Marriage, click here: https://rrb3.com//mypub/books/mar_div_remar.htm

To see the full length version of the wedding, click here: • Joseph and Jay Lisse Wedding in Augus... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_M9JTRQXgao&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As3bwXu0oF0

Keywords
christsalvationbaptistmarriagetypekjv onlythe churchrobert breaker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket