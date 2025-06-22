🎯Shorts Argentina's Inflation Slows Down in May! Relief or Just Illusion? 🇦🇷📉

📝 Description (English):

Argentina’s inflation dropped to 4.3% in May — the lowest rate in recent months! Is the worst finally over? While the government celebrates the effects of new economic policies, the market remains cautious.

📚 Source: La Nación





