The REAL History of Jamestown & First Landing With Chris Evans

The incredible history of Jamestown and the arrival of the first English settlers in 1607 is foundational to the history of the United States and Christendom and yet it is largely overlooked due to deliberate suppression, explained historian and program manager Chris Evans with the Foundation for American Christian Education. Speaking with The New American magazine's Alex Newman at the First Landing 1607 event, Evans worked to lay out the truth. In fact, Evans was so horrified by the attacks on Jamestown and the settlers by modern books—the "complete fiction" that is the 1619 Project, for instance—that she decided to write a children's book on the subject. The book highlights the little known but profoundly significant faith of those early pioneers in the New World, as well as their interactions with the Natives and even the conversion of key Indians such as Pocahontas to faith in Christ.





