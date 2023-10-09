NCS Presents A Report By Ben Bergquam At The Border, October 2023 Showing The Continued Invasion Of The USA

Paul Preston presents a report from Ben Bergquam showing the coyotes that work for the drug and human trafficking cartels hiding behind bushes and hiding their ladders and burying their trash in the Mexican desert next to our border and that our border patrol has no guards or anyone to come deal with the situation.

The invasion of America only continues under the Joe Biden administration to the slow but sure destruction of America and American lives.





Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/bergquam-border-october2023





