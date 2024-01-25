Journalist Cara Castronuova shoved, assaulted during interview outside of courthouse

The Gateway Pundit | Cara Castronuova Describes the Federal Agent Assaulting Her Outside of Court on Tuesday with Ivory Hecker. [she wasn't harmed] After violent J6 cop Lila Morris testified in court yesterday at J6 defendant Luke Coffee’s trial, The Gateway Pundit reporter Cara Castronuova waited outside to catch her on her way out of the courthouse. The second Morris left the courtroom she was flanked by a group of what appeared to be approximately five federal agents and attorneys.





On Wednesday night Cara Castronuova joined Ivory Hecker on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines to discuss her ordeal outside the courtroom on Tuesday.





Cara Castronuova: The prosecutors are guilty in my opinion of really trying to cover up what really happened with Lila Morris and Rosanne Boyland, who have painted Lila Morris as a hero that day. And I asked some questions, I said, “Doesn’t Rosanne Boyland’s life matter?… Isn’t this police brutality against the law?” I asked very reasonable questions.





And the man shoved me, literally shove me, assaulted me, right on camera for everybody to see. They’re lawless and they have really no fear of the law. I guess because they are federal agents so it was very, very, I really don’t know what the word is, to shoved right on camera by a federal agent when I’m just doing my job as a reporter asking questions that were very reasonable about what was going on in the trial.





Ivory Hecker: Yeah, we have that video. We can roll that tape. (video plays)… You said you talked to the prosecutors. Did any of them answer the questions? I’ve talked to prosecutors who answered questions before.





Cara Castronuova: I’ve asked questions of January 6 prosecutors before. They’re very non-transparent… A question a lot of people have been asking all of these years. Was Lila Morris bludgeoning Rosanne Boyland with a stick what killed her? Was it pepper spray? Was it her getting stuck underneath the pile that police had created. There’s many theories about how she actually died and we’re just trying to get to the bottom of it…





Cara then shared with the audience that Rosanne Boyland definitely did not die from a drug overdose that was reported at the time of her death by the US government.





