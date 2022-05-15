Surviving the Minsk Ghetto [RT Documentary]

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After WW2 ended, ‘no one talked about the ghetto,’ says Frida. ‘I think it was a crime that we didn’t bring it up. We didn’t talk about it, and things turned out as they did these days.’ Vladimir echoes Frida’s sentiments, saying he knew ‘there would be people who would revive Nazism’.
In conversation with correspondent Paula Slier, survivors share their harrowing tales about the Minsk Ghetto and reflect on the rise of Nazism in the modern world.
Watch them interviewed in the premiere of Surviving the Minsk Ghetto.