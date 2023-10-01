Create New Account
Incredible, Russian tank alone storm Ukrainian positions in Novomykhailivka
The Prisoner
8779 Subscribers
306 views
Published 17 hours ago

Incredible footage of a Russian Army tank, alone-handedly storming Ukrainian troop positions north of Novomykhailivka on Donetsk front. To penetrate the Ukrainian defense line, the tank repeatedly carried out powerful and unhurried fire at several points destroying the targets.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
lonerussian tanknovomykhailivka

