Incredible, Russian tank alone storm Ukrainian positions in Novomykhailivka

Incredible footage of a Russian Army tank, alone-handedly storming Ukrainian troop positions north of Novomykhailivka on Donetsk front. To penetrate the Ukrainian defense line, the tank repeatedly carried out powerful and unhurried fire at several points destroying the targets.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
