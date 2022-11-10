08. Quietening the Soul: What Kind of Human Are We?

The major influencers of modern-day culture control the media and use it as a form of propaganda to get us to believe and do all kinds of dehumanizing things. The trouble is, as soon as we begin to dehumanize other people, we become an enemy of the Creator. Why?

Each person is made in His image. But this doesn't mean we shouldn't identify those who are leading others toward dehumanizing activities. These people need to be called out, and warned.

As Edmund Burke once said: The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. In many cases, extreme wealth and intelligence leads to pride. And pride causes the soul to become hardened. And a hardened soul leads to dehumanizing others.

In this 8th Episode of the Quietening the Soul series, Scott Warren of Freedomshock.com shows the contrast between a loving Creator who tells us there is a purpose to our life, and the Luciferian, globalist death-cult, (the scientific, technocratic elites) who want to demoralize us by getting us to participate in dehumanizing activities.

Life isn't a simulation. What we believe and do in this life charts our course for all eternity.

