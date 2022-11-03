Walter Veith - The Sabbath In The Bible - Why I Speak

Why did God give Sabbath in the Bible? What is its significance? Which day is Sabbath, Saturday or Sunday? Is Sunday-keeping in the Bible? Walter Veith looks at Sabbath in the New Testament. What did Jesus say about the Sabbath? Did He change the day to Sunday? Did the disciples? What did Jesus mean when He said He came to fulfill the law? Does it mean He did away with the Ten Commandments, including the Sabbath?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.