Ebola – Fauci’s other fraud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Remember Ebola?
Another Tony Fauci Production.
As in today’s situation, media hysteria set the stage.
The net result: A massive research dollars gold rush for Fauci and Friends.
As an added bonus the “Ebola Crisis” was used as cover for Obama for sending thousands of US troops to West Africa on a “humanitarian and infrastructure building” mission.
From https://www.brasscheck.com/video/ebola-faucis-other-fraud/