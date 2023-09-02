Create New Account
WiFi Роутер - Радиочастотное Излучение
Измерение радиочастотного излучение WiFi роутера прибором Gigahertz Solutions HFE 35C, а также дешёвый вариант для снижение сигнала на 90%.


WiFi router guards:

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=wifi+router+guard


Mesh file box:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PUM3AZU


