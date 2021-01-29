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THINK MIRROR: Everything The Deep State Threw At Trump Is Now Coming Back On Them.
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490 views • January 29, 2021
X22 REPORT
Ep. 2390b - The World Is Watching, “We Haven’t Finished Yet”: Trump, Think Mirror
The people are now watching the Biden administration, everything that was promised the people see the opposite happening. Think mirror, everything the Deep State threw at Trump is coming back to them. Covid is mysteriously disappearing, cases are dropping like a rock. Trump was seen a golf course and he said we are not finished yet.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2390b - The World Is Watching, “We Haven’t Finished Yet”: Trump, Think Mirror
The people are now watching the Biden administration, everything that was promised the people see the opposite happening. Think mirror, everything the Deep State threw at Trump is coming back to them. Covid is mysteriously disappearing, cases are dropping like a rock. Trump was seen a golf course and he said we are not finished yet.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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