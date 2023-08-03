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NVIC.org Blows The Lid Off Vaccine Injury | MSOM Ep. 803
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76 views • August 03, 2023

Barbara Loe Fisher joins the show to discuss her four-plus decade fight to expose adverse vaccine injury events and her work with the National Vaccine Information Center.


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