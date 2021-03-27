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The Diabolical JP Morgan - America's Most Wicked Banker
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203 views • March 27, 2021
Blackstone Intelligence


Jake Morphonios narrates the story of one of history's greatest villains: the robber baron John Pierpont Morgan.

This story is taken from the book Battle Hymn - Revelations of the Sinister Plan for a New World Order by John Scura and Dane Phillips.

#NWO​​ #JPMorgan​​ #Blackstone​​

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