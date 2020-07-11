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Planned Parenthood admet sous serment avoir vendu des organes de bébés avortés
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32 views • July 11, 2020
Planned Parenthood admet sous serment avoir vendu des organes de bébés avortés. Le sujet, ici, n'est pas de dire si l'on est pour ou contre l'avortement. Chacun a sa conscience pour lui. Non, il s'agit bien de mettre en lumière une pratique qui place la beauté de la vie humaine sur une échelle de valeur incroyablement basse. Plus bas que la fange du caniveau.
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