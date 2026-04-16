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В тюрьме на Кипре (видео от 13 апреля 2026 г.) 🛡 ПОЖАЛУЙСТА МОЛИТЕСЬ ЗА ЛИЛАНДА! PLEASE PRAY FOR LEELAND! 🛡
Neba Luch
Neba Luch
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В тюрьме на Кипре (видео от 13 апреля 2026 г.) 🛡 ПОЖАЛУЙСТА МОЛИТЕСЬ ЗА ЛИЛАНДА! 🛡

🛡 PLEASE PRAY FOR LEELAND JONES! 🛡

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQrx1fKDW3s&list=PLp1vC26N8HRXjMUUO4QJkzoE96IkjyU9J&index=3

Евр 13:3 Помните узников, как бы и вы с ними были в узах, и страждущих, как и сами находитесь в теле.

Откр 1:9 Я, Иоанн, брат ваш и соучастник в скорби, и в царствии, и в терпении Иисуса Христа, был на острове, называемом Патмос, за слово Божие и за свидетельство Иисуса Христа.

2 Тим 2:8 Помни Господа Иисуса Христа от семени Давидова, воскресшего из мёртвых, по благовествованию моему, 9 за которое я страдаю даже до уз, как злодей; но для слова Божия нет уз. 10 Посему я всё терплю ради избранных, дабы и они получили спасение во Христе Иисусе с вечною славою.

Пс 67:7 Бог одиноких вводит в дом, освобождает узников от оков, а непокорные остаются в знойной пустыне.



Heb 13:3 KJV Remember them that are in bonds, as bound with them; and them which suffer adversity, as being yourselves also in the body.Rev 1:9 KJV I John, who also am your brother, and companion in tribulation, and in the kingdom and patience of Jesus Christ, was in the isle that is called Patmos, for the word of God, and for the testimony of Jesus Christ.

2 Tim 2:8 KJV Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel: 9 Wherein I suffer trouble, as an evil doer, even unto bonds; but the word of God is not bound. 10 Therefore I endure all things for the elect's sakes, that they may also obtain the salvation which is in Christ Jesus with eternal glory.

Ps 68:6 KJV God setteth the solitary in families: he bringeth out those which are bound with chains: but the rebellious dwell in a dry land.

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