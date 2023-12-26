Create New Account
Maria Zeee & Dr. Ana Michalcea: Russia Study Finds Connect with Nanotech & COVID
Tanjerea
Published 20 hours ago

  Dr. Ana Mihalcea Joins Maria Zeee to discuss a new Russian study that has made an interesting discovery, connecting self-assembling nanotech with COVID. Dr. Mihalcea also discusses new research she has conducted into nanotech and methods that are helping people.

