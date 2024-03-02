Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 Winter’s Last Gasp! 🤩🐶
channel image
The Kamakura Gardener
42 Subscribers
16 views
Published 20 hours ago

Well, we had a short warm spell and then it turned cold again; I call it winter's last gasp. Soon, spring will be heart. I already have heard the song of my favorite bird, the Uguisu! 🤩🐶👍🏾


 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
vegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket