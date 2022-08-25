TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. August 21, "Monkey-Pox, EV's, bugs, Sandy Hook case update" 2nd hr.

Truth vs. NEW$ 2nd hour (21 August 2022) Prof. Fetzer with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.



UK data destroys the entire rationale for the vax, showing that it actually increases the probability & severity(?) of COVID rather than decreasing it.

Is anyone surprised?

Monkey pox scare and eating bugs are on the new agenda for the NWO and the UN, where they can't find enough ways to reduce Earth's population and are doing their best to dream up new ones.



Stacey Abrams, whom some think might become the Democrats best hope for 2024 (which shows the desperation of their plight) has tested positive for COVID and expresses her gratitude that her symptoms could have been worse had she not taken the shots(!!!)--but how could she possibly know, where the UK data suggests something more like the opposite.

20% of electric car owners can't charge their EVs at public charging stations, where the amount of time it takes to charge is a definite downer for anyone thinking about doing something very stupid, given their limited range and huge expense, where the electricity to run them comes from coal, gas, and oil burning plants (which the left does not appear to grasp, even remotely).

Moreover, the EV subsidies tucked inside the Inflation Reduction Act (which will do nothing to reduce inflation) are being used to increase the profit margins of those who manufacture them. For example, a $7,500 subsidy (which was promoted by Ford) led to Ford increasing the cost of its F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck by $8,500).

That's the American way!

The bug agenda seems to be driven by a substance in their exoskeletons that is toxic for human beings and other living things, which means it's one more way to bring about depopulation.

And Kevin Barrett has denounced me for harming the "Truth Movement" by my insistence that Sandy Hook was a hoax, which is a bit much when Sandy Hook WAS factually shown to be a hoax.

Check it out on my BitChute channel now at https://www.bitchute.com/video/8dRr2faSBnAY/

I will know 3 October 2022 whether or not the US Supreme Court will be hearing my case, where the Judge who has presided at the Dane County Circuit Court gives me odds of 1/1,000,000 that it will be heard.