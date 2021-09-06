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Nurses Had No Problem Injecting Others, Now They're Forced To Take It & Resign
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532 views • September 06, 2021
Nurses Had No Problem Injecting the Clot Shot In Others, Now They're Forced To Take It & Resign
#GEMATRIA - The Cabal's Secret Mathematical Language
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➤ Nurses = 322 (Primes)
➤ Nurse = 58 (Reverse Ordinal)
NOTE: Before you all resign from the beast system..., make a list of people you have KILLED since this operation began. Trained medical staffs do not read the ingredients of what they're injecting into men, women & children? Now you only give a shit when YOU are forced to receive it? Cry me a fu*king river! Hospitals are nothing more than KILLING FACTORIES ran by the Rockefeller AMA Masonic Mafia Doctors.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
#GEMATRIA - The Cabal's Secret Mathematical Language
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
➤ Nurses = 322 (Primes)
➤ Nurse = 58 (Reverse Ordinal)
NOTE: Before you all resign from the beast system..., make a list of people you have KILLED since this operation began. Trained medical staffs do not read the ingredients of what they're injecting into men, women & children? Now you only give a shit when YOU are forced to receive it? Cry me a fu*king river! Hospitals are nothing more than KILLING FACTORIES ran by the Rockefeller AMA Masonic Mafia Doctors.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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