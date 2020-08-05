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America's Frontline Doctors Speak Out
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170 views • August 05, 2020
Posted by Breitbart on 27 July 2020 but the video was later removed by YouTube on 03 August 2020 after receiving over 17 Million views.
The video was re-posted by Off Guardian on 03 August 2020:
As Global Research reported, America’s Frontline Doctors held a press conference on Capitol Hill on Monday. Over 17 million people watched the video (above) before YouTube, Twitter and Facebook gave it the “misinformation” stamp of disapproval and deleted it.
https://off-guardian.org/2020/08/03/americas-frontline-doctors-website-removed-after-viral-video-censored/
Anthony Faucis Daughter Works For Twitter As They Censor Doctors Who Use Hydroxychloroquine:
https://www.brighteon.com/bc06fb19-1323-4713-9c1d-218e7a9deed5
The video was re-posted by Off Guardian on 03 August 2020:
As Global Research reported, America’s Frontline Doctors held a press conference on Capitol Hill on Monday. Over 17 million people watched the video (above) before YouTube, Twitter and Facebook gave it the “misinformation” stamp of disapproval and deleted it.
https://off-guardian.org/2020/08/03/americas-frontline-doctors-website-removed-after-viral-video-censored/
Anthony Faucis Daughter Works For Twitter As They Censor Doctors Who Use Hydroxychloroquine:
https://www.brighteon.com/bc06fb19-1323-4713-9c1d-218e7a9deed5
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