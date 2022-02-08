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💓HUMAN EMOTIONS and FREQUNCY✴️ Dr. Nick Begich explaining how certain frequency ranges can override brain and other organ function as well as trigger mood swings and control emotional states.
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229 views • February 08, 2022
💓HUMAN EMOTIONS and FREQUNCY✴️
Dr. Nick Begich explaining how certain frequency ranges can override brain and other organ function as well as trigger mood swings and control emotional states.
🛑Imagine what they can do now
with 5G ‼️ !60YEARS LATER!
🛑AND IMAGINE WHAT CAPABILITIES YOUR SMART📲DEVICES HAVE⁉️
Dr. Nick Begich explaining how certain frequency ranges can override brain and other organ function as well as trigger mood swings and control emotional states.
🛑Imagine what they can do now
with 5G ‼️ !60YEARS LATER!
🛑AND IMAGINE WHAT CAPABILITIES YOUR SMART📲DEVICES HAVE⁉️
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