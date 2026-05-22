Technocratic Imperialism and Government Inaction, an interview with Ben Swann

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The rise of technocratic imperialism is met with government inaction as communities bear the cost. AI and automation aim to replace millions of jobs by 2030, from legal work to agriculture. Meanwhile, data centers destroy property values, contaminate water, and generate massive heat pollution. Displacement becomes permanent when you cannot afford to move. Watch the latest interview for the full picture.
#TechnocraticImperialism #GovernmentInaction #AIDisplacement #JobLossCrisis #CommunityDestruction
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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