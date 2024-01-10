He Met Jesus Before Reading the New Testament - Amir Tsarfati - Freedom Alive® Ep102

God first promised the Messiah after Adam and Eve sinned. Then He confirmed that the Savior would come from the line of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. But how do we as Christians now share the Messiah with the Jewish people? Amir Tsarfati was born in Jerusalem to a Jewish family and has lived in Israel his entire life. On this episode of Liberty Counsel’s TV program, Freedom Alive®, Amir shares how he embraced a relationship with Jesus Christ and why he founded his ministry, Behold Israel.

