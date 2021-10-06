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1200 AUSTRALIAN POLICE OFFICERS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED WITHOUT PAY, FOR REFUSING TO TAKE THE COVID VAXX
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300 views • October 06, 2021
This is how they get a force of Leftist, obedient, unthinking, unquestioning cunts who are willing to kill innocent civilians. Weed out the only good ones.
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