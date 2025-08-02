BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DOES TWO AND TWO MAKE FOUR? Twitter/X Space
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
13 views • 1 day ago

Friday Night Live 1 August 2025


In this episode, I explore philosophical inquiries that connect deeply with our lived experiences, focusing on consciousness, existence, and morality. We examine the relevance of these questions in our daily lives and challenge the tendency to stray into abstract theorization. Emphasizing the importance of moral frameworks, I distinguish between deviance and dissent in the context of societal behavior, reflecting on how these concepts apply in our current socio-political landscape. Throughout the discussion, I invite listeners to engage actively, sharing their thoughts to enrich our collective understanding. We conclude by affirming the power of individuals to redefine their identities and narratives, encouraging personal growth and the pursuit of truth and virtue in the face of life's complexities.


FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
truthconsciousnessevidencephilosophymoralityreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreamdissentpersonal growthexistencevirtuedeviancemoral frameworkssocio-political landscape
