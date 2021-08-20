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New York GOP Senators reject Green New Deal
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30 views • August 20, 2021
Six Republican NY Senators, mid-August 2021, called for a much-needed reevaluation of [former] Gov. Cuomo's sweeping "Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act" (CLCPA). In this interview clip, conducted in July, Senator George Borrello (57th District), outlines the necessity for the reevaluation of the draconian CLCPA which would dramatically increase the cost of energy to New Yorkers and the scam nature of the so-called "green energy" efforts pushed by Cuomo, his "energy czar," NYSERDA director Richard Kauffman and the "keep-fossil-fuels-in-the-ground" Green Lobby in Albany and New York City. Senator Dan Stec (Glens Falls) sponsored SB 7321. Cosponsors are Senators Borrello, Thomas O'Mara (58th), Peter Oberacker (51st), Sue Serino (41st), and Anthony Palumbo (1st Senate District). GOP members of New York''s Assembly also called for a reevaluation of the CLCPA in companion legislation, A7524.
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