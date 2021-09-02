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GUANTANAMO BAY A RARE LOOK INSIDE
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155 views • September 02, 2021
GUANTANAMO BAY IS A HIGH MAX SECURITY PRISON FOR HIGH LEVEL INMATES, IT IS ON CUBA'S SOIL AND RENTED OUT TO THE AMERICANS, LISTEN TO WHAT THE PRISON GUARD SAID TO THE REPORTER WHO ALLEGELY IS IN THERE. PEOPLE WAKE THE F*CK UP. LOOOOOOOOOOOL
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