They have been poisoning us forever and telling us it's infectious disease, says Lee Merritt, MD

"They've been poisoning us forever and telling us it's infectious disease." "This goes back into the ancient times." "Alexander the Great, when he had to get rid of somebody, he had them poisoned by his poisoners because in ancient Phrygia, Anatolia, that area, poisoners were a big deal." "He lived about the same time as Hippocrates." "The Hippocratic Oath... said, I will not poison anyone and I will not be paid to poison anyone." "Why would Hippocrates put that in there?" "Because he knew that doctors were being subverted to be poisoners." "Yes, and it was good money in the ancient world, and it's good money now." "So what we're facing is a world where we've been convinced that there's these little invisible particles [ viruses ] that fly out of my mouth and make you sick." "That is a great anti-human agenda." "It justifies staying away from each other, not organizing, because the psychopaths in charge don't want us to get organized..." "It keeps us from getting together." "It gets us to wear a mask and dehumanize us." "It just doesn't happen to be true. [ What they are telling us is bullshit. ]" "What's true is what we are being told is that we have infectious diseases that are spread by these invisible little unicorns [ viruses ] that float out of our mouth." "And when you and I got together and first we were together on the air, I believed that we had viruses." "I've been in medicine 45 years, and when Andy Kaufman and those guys said to me, no, no, there's no viruses. Look, here's the evidence." "I was just dumbfounded." "I said, you've got to be kidding me." "I thought COVID was a bioweapon, but really no viruses." "OK, but I've completely come over to this [ idea that viruses do not exist ]." "What you're describing when you're talking about it's going to be Zika and Mpox and Marburg and all these different things, I call it disease whack-a-mole." "A lot of people don't want to take on this whole thing with viruses, but the issue is if you continue to believe in this mythical substance [ viruses ], then you're going to be subject to playing disease whack-a-mole and and they're going to just yank you around from now until forever." "They've been poisoning us forever and telling us it's infectious disease."

This video clip is from an interview that Mike Adams of Natural News did with Lee Merritt, MD, which was posted on 11 Dec 2024.

The title of the interview is "Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams discuss the coming STAGED PLANDEMIC and the total fraud..." which is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/FT2qrtUeWCo8/





Lee Merritt, MD's website "The Medical Rebel" is here:

http://themedicalrebel.com/

Lee Merritt, MD's Rumble channel is here:

https://rumble.com/c/LeeMerrittMD

Mirrored - Fat News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/