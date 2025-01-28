BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Buyer Beware the MAHA agenda - OK SB 1017 and OK SJR 8
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
61 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 3 months ago

In “Buyer Beware The MAHA Agenda & Oklahoma State Proposed Laws & Amendments”, at The Sons of Liberty Media, readers were introduced to 7 bills put forth in the Oklahoma legislature by Sen. Dusty Deevers (R-Elgin) in line with the Make America Healthy Again agenda.  Part II of this series covered Oklahoma SB 943;  Part III covered Oklahoma SB 702.

In Part IV, an analysis of Oklahoma SB 1017 and SJR 8 is conducted.  Oklahoma SB 1017 added an additional statute to Oklahoma’s law concerning individualized education plans covered under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.  Oklahoma SJR 8 proposes a ballot issue to go before the people to enact legislation declaring it is a right of the people to cultivate their own food and purchase food from the source of their choice.  Is SJR 8 needed?  Should this go before the people as a ballot measure?  Isn’t this right already recognized, guaranteed, and protected by the Oklahoma State Constitution and the Constitution for the united States of America?  Yes, it is as you will see.

Platforms:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1/home

https://rumble.com/user/SuzanneHamner

 

Sources:

https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title20/chapter33&edition=prelim

http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf_pdf/2025-26%20INT/SB/SB1017%20INT.PDF

https://www3.oklegislature.gov/cf_pdf/2025-26%20INT/SRES/SJR8%20INT.PDF

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/buyer-beware-the-maha-agenda-oklahoma-state-proposed-laws-amendments/

https://oksenate.gov/sites/default/files/2019-12/AllOKConstitutionArticles.pdf

Keywords
rightsmahaok sb1017ok sjr 8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy