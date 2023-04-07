Breaking! Trump Just ReTruthed Covfefe: The Simplicity, Complexity & Genius of The Q Plan, in a Word

Christian Patriot News
Apr 7, 2023
Get Your Gold IRA FREE Investor Guide Today! Click Below 👇👇👇
https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/download/ira-investor-guide-cp.html
Call 844-402-0988 TODAY!
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
JOIN US ON TRUTH Social:
https://truthsocial.com/@ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
Previous Updates:
Disney Secrets: Underground Tunnels/Cages! Occult/Freemasonry Ties to CIA Drug/Sex Trafficking! Adrenochrome Harvesting & Epstein Pedo Island!
https://rumble.com/v2gmoqq-disney-secrets-underground-tunnelscages-occultfreemason-cia-drugsex-traffic.html
The Perfect Storm: The Financial Collapse & The Military Start! Brace for Impact!!
https://rumble.com/v2gfrty-the-perfect-storm-the-financial-collapse-and-the-military-start-brace-for-i.html
The Top 100 Q Proofs of All-time!
https://rumble.com/v2g7rik-the-top-100-q-proofs-of-all-time.html
April Showers! Indictments Unsealed [A]rrests! Military Start M.O.A.B. Incoming! Big Month!
https://rumble.com/v2fvvjq-april-showers-indictments-unsealed-arrests-military-start-m.o.a.b.-incoming.html
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gscus-breaking-trump-just-retruthed-covfefe-the-simplicity-complexity-and-genius-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.