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The Coronavirus Vaccine and the Mark of the Beast
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54 views • April 21, 2020
In March 2020, we released a video called 'Bill Gates, Coronavirus, and the Mark of the Beast'. In that video, we discussed anti-vaccine concerns in relation to something Bill Gates and other MIT experts have been working on in relation to a Covid19 vaccine, biometric identification, and a program called ID 2020. However, we must be very clear that we are not against vaccinations. Our goal in making these videos is to show how worldwide coronavirus pandemic developments relate to Bible prophecy and the end times. This video will give you more information about that, and it will also clarify our position on vaccinations and science in general.
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