Weather Channel Founder Exposed Global Warming To Be A Hoax!

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In 2014, the Weather Channel Founder, John Coleman called the global warming scare a hoax. He exposed how the manufacture of this false claim has wasted millions of dollars and was nothing more than a publicity stunt. And that those who started it knew what they were doing. Calls Al Gore a fraud!
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/pHqPF30jg2w