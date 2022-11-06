Global Alert News - #378 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday November 5, 2022. More concerns about the melting permafrost in Alaska and elsewhere. Methane seeps out from these holes that are left. Methane is 120 times more effective as a heat trapping gas than C0-2. Oceans are showing more decline with huge dead zones. Drought stopping food growing regions around the globe. Elephants and other African animal species dying due to the engineered record world drought.

