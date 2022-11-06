Global Alert News - #378 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday November 5, 2022. More concerns about the melting permafrost in Alaska and elsewhere. Methane seeps out from these holes that are left. Methane is 120 times more effective as a heat trapping gas than C0-2. Oceans are showing more decline with huge dead zones. Drought stopping food growing regions around the globe. Elephants and other African animal species dying due to the engineered record world drought.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.