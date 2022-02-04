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Armour: You have NO armour if you are NOT filled with the Holy Ghost
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20 views • February 04, 2022
In this video, we show you that without the Holy Ghost, your armour does not work. Many people are "putting on their armour" but they are NOT protected because they lack the power of the Holy Ghost and the authorization from Jesus for that armour to work.
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