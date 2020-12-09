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ALL CRIMES ARE XOMMERCIAL: Derrick-Gonzalez-fbdown.net
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50 views • December 09, 2020
Derrick-Gonzalez-fbdown.net
This will not mean much to most ... it will mean a great deal to many:
CAFR - Community Annual Financial Report
FINS - Financial Industry Number System
SIC - Standard Industrial Classification
CRIS - Court Registry Investment System
CUSIP - Committee on Uniform Securities Investment Procedures
CAGE - Commercial And Government Entity
98EIN - Federal Employer Identification Number
82EIN - State Employer Identification Number
TIN - Taxpayer Identification Number
Form 56f
W9
1096
1099OID
1099A
1099C
Form OF 90; Release of lien
Form OF 91; Release of property
Bid bond - Sf 24
Performance bond - Sf 25
Payment bond - Sf 25a
Maybe some others... but; generally one can assert them all under assignment of the IRS... assign them to do it without handing over any powers of attorney but rather; just the ethical forensic accounting powers(duties); whilst you oversee it for accuracy through other counsel...
NOTE; This does Not have to be done through the Form 56f... one can "draw" up their own executive document to minister these affairs...
😎
_____
Let's see; possibly one of these... along with the Form 56f;
_____
3949a - suspect fraud - would only use this in actual first hand contracts such as construction bids and such - government tax scheme; see below...
14039 - suspect identity stolen - bank cards and such...
14157 - misconduct/preparer and prepared without authorization... do your own taxes if you're going to pay...
14242 - tax avoidance scheme...*** - again; take charge of your taxes/quit paying sooner fraudster - don't let the income generated go to the State as "abandoned funds" - Claim them!
13903 - misconduct by tax exempt...*** - check these agencies out and find out what classification they are on the tax tables...
😎
Drawing up an "admissions" that they must rebut each point; every point; point by point... they run!
This will not mean much to most ... it will mean a great deal to many:
CAFR - Community Annual Financial Report
FINS - Financial Industry Number System
SIC - Standard Industrial Classification
CRIS - Court Registry Investment System
CUSIP - Committee on Uniform Securities Investment Procedures
CAGE - Commercial And Government Entity
98EIN - Federal Employer Identification Number
82EIN - State Employer Identification Number
TIN - Taxpayer Identification Number
Form 56f
W9
1096
1099OID
1099A
1099C
Form OF 90; Release of lien
Form OF 91; Release of property
Bid bond - Sf 24
Performance bond - Sf 25
Payment bond - Sf 25a
Maybe some others... but; generally one can assert them all under assignment of the IRS... assign them to do it without handing over any powers of attorney but rather; just the ethical forensic accounting powers(duties); whilst you oversee it for accuracy through other counsel...
NOTE; This does Not have to be done through the Form 56f... one can "draw" up their own executive document to minister these affairs...
😎
_____
Let's see; possibly one of these... along with the Form 56f;
_____
3949a - suspect fraud - would only use this in actual first hand contracts such as construction bids and such - government tax scheme; see below...
14039 - suspect identity stolen - bank cards and such...
14157 - misconduct/preparer and prepared without authorization... do your own taxes if you're going to pay...
14242 - tax avoidance scheme...*** - again; take charge of your taxes/quit paying sooner fraudster - don't let the income generated go to the State as "abandoned funds" - Claim them!
13903 - misconduct by tax exempt...*** - check these agencies out and find out what classification they are on the tax tables...
😎
Drawing up an "admissions" that they must rebut each point; every point; point by point... they run!
Keywords
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