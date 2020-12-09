ALL CRIMES ARE XOMMERCIAL: Derrick-Gonzalez-fbdown.net

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This will not mean much to most ... it will mean a great deal to many:



CAFR - Community Annual Financial Report

FINS - Financial Industry Number System

SIC - Standard Industrial Classification

CRIS - Court Registry Investment System

CUSIP - Committee on Uniform Securities Investment Procedures

CAGE - Commercial And Government Entity

98EIN - Federal Employer Identification Number

82EIN - State Employer Identification Number

TIN - Taxpayer Identification Number

Form 56f

W9

1096

1099OID

1099A

1099C

Form OF 90; Release of lien

Form OF 91; Release of property

Bid bond - Sf 24

Performance bond - Sf 25

Payment bond - Sf 25a

Maybe some others... but; generally one can assert them all under assignment of the IRS... assign them to do it without handing over any powers of attorney but rather; just the ethical forensic accounting powers(duties); whilst you oversee it for accuracy through other counsel...

NOTE; This does Not have to be done through the Form 56f... one can "draw" up their own executive document to minister these affairs...

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Let's see; possibly one of these... along with the Form 56f;

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3949a - suspect fraud - would only use this in actual first hand contracts such as construction bids and such - government tax scheme; see below...

14039 - suspect identity stolen - bank cards and such...

14157 - misconduct/preparer and prepared without authorization... do your own taxes if you're going to pay...

14242 - tax avoidance scheme...*** - again; take charge of your taxes/quit paying sooner fraudster - don't let the income generated go to the State as "abandoned funds" - Claim them!

13903 - misconduct by tax exempt...*** - check these agencies out and find out what classification they are on the tax tables...

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Drawing up an "admissions" that they must rebut each point; every point; point by point... they run!