I Promised My Wife I’d Never Use Logic Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was minding my own business when the geopolitical rant of the century started in my living room. I tried to stay sane, but I realized that being a "safe space" is much more important than being factually correct.
Watch until the end for the secret to a happy marriage (hint: it involves zero logic)