The Sane Asylum #220 - 27 March 2024 - Guest: John Massaro
Author John Massaro “Will Vaccines Be the End of Us?” Returns to continue the truth behind deadly quackcination and his remarkable travels to 95 different countries. Website: https://endtheshots.com.

Keywords
corruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolzionismrothschildworld war 3hidden handilluminatisatanistsukraineworld governmentinternational jewgiuseppepublic indoctrinationjohn massarowill vaccines end us

