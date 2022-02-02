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Young Woman Fired For Refusing Vaccine
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278 views • February 02, 2022
Woman Fired from Her Job for Not Having the Vaccine: COVID-19, The Dominican Republic Chapter
DESCRIPTION:
Employee of the Dominican Republic government is fired from her job for not being vaccinated.
Brazilian boy dies minutes after receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, in Paraíba Brazil.
Young nurse student is "scorted out of UCL for standing for medical freedom", refusing the vax.
To watch this video in other languages and more content, visit our website.
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/despedida-por-rechazar-la-vacuna
"And ye shall know the truth…"
—CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
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TITLE: Despedida Por No Tener La Vacuna: Covid-19, Capítulo República Dominicana
DESCRIPTION:
Empleada del gobierno de República Dominicana es despedida de su trabajo por no estar vacunada.
Niño brasileño muere minutos más tarde de recibir la primera dosis de la vacuna Covid-19, en Paraíba Brasil.
Joven estudiante de enfermería es "expulsada de la Universidad UCL en California "por defender la libertad médica", rechazando la vacuna.
Para ver este video en otros idiomas y más contenido, visite nuestro sitio web.
https://www.cristoverdad.com/despedida-por-rechazar-la-vacuna
"Y conoceréis la verdad…"
—CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com
DESCRIPTION:
Employee of the Dominican Republic government is fired from her job for not being vaccinated.
Brazilian boy dies minutes after receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, in Paraíba Brazil.
Young nurse student is "scorted out of UCL for standing for medical freedom", refusing the vax.
To watch this video in other languages and more content, visit our website.
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/despedida-por-rechazar-la-vacuna
"And ye shall know the truth…"
—CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
------------------------
TITLE: Despedida Por No Tener La Vacuna: Covid-19, Capítulo República Dominicana
DESCRIPTION:
Empleada del gobierno de República Dominicana es despedida de su trabajo por no estar vacunada.
Niño brasileño muere minutos más tarde de recibir la primera dosis de la vacuna Covid-19, en Paraíba Brasil.
Joven estudiante de enfermería es "expulsada de la Universidad UCL en California "por defender la libertad médica", rechazando la vacuna.
Para ver este video en otros idiomas y más contenido, visite nuestro sitio web.
https://www.cristoverdad.com/despedida-por-rechazar-la-vacuna
"Y conoceréis la verdad…"
—CristoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com
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