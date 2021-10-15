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Why was Dave Chapelle Celebrated for Saying 2+2=4?
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150 views • October 15, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the absurdity of celebrating someone who is speaking the truth as the cultural decline of society crumbles into disassociation.
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