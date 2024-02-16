Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WOW It’s Really Happening 🚨 America’s First 15 Minute City. Car Free Communities 🚘🚫
channel image
GalacticStorm
2203 Subscribers
Shop now
209 views
Published 13 hours ago

“There's a bold real estate experiment underway in Tempe, Arizona. Culdesac is the nation's first rental community designed and built specifically for car-free living”


This brand new rental community in Tempe has all the amenities, fitness center, dog park, outdoor kitchens, but something's missing. So there are no cars in this community at all.  


Culdesac is the first community in the US designed and built specifically for car free living. Cofounder Ryan Johnson says the demand is strong:


"Every generation and including 90% of Gen Z would like to pay more to live in a walkable neighborhood." 


Retail, restaurants, and to start, nearly 200 apartments all within steps of each other. No cars means no parking spaces, no garages.    

    

Conspiracy Theorists Were Right Again


Keywords
arizonatempeamericas first 15 minute citycar free communitiesculdesac

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket