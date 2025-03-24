© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, the Ukrainian General Staff and the Ukrainian Media proudly announced that Kiev had received another batch of American F-16 fighter jets. At the same time, Ukrainian officials declined to specify which country provided these fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force. Furthermore, Kiev even refused to announce the number of these combat planes, referring to military secrecy. It is noteworthy that Kiev began to spread information about the arrival of a new batch of F-16 fighters in Ukraine after the Ukrainian Air Force lost another 'Fighting Falcon' in the skies over the Sumy region...........................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/