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Global Alert News - #288 - Dane Wigington
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451 views • February 14, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Feb. 13, 2021.
This weeks' headlines include the heavily controlled winter weather and chemically induced ice and record snow fall. While record droughts and blistering temperatures decimate other regions as trees are dying from the roots up. Idiots control the asylum.
This weeks' headlines include the heavily controlled winter weather and chemically induced ice and record snow fall. While record droughts and blistering temperatures decimate other regions as trees are dying from the roots up. Idiots control the asylum.
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