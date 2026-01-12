Stuck in Podcast Paralysis? Here’s How to Launch and Grow with Confidence - Rob Cressy





Have you ever dreamed of launching your own podcast? It may seem overwhelming, but Rob Cressy, a transformative high-performance coach and the creator of Cressy Podcasting, offers valuable insight into how to cultivate a seed of inspiration and grow it into a thriving platform. Rob has been podcasting for over 15 years and encourages people to start the day with a positive mindset and a can-do attitude. He outlines the three critical steps needed to launch a podcast, and reminds listeners that uncertainty leads to inaction - so it’s critical to be prepared! Work directly with someone who knows what they’re doing so they can help you build your dream with a firm foundation. Do you have a mindset of scarcity or abundance? Get educated by people who are currently doing what you hope to accomplish.









TAKEAWAYS





Find someone who is doing what you want to do and learn from them





If you have a high commitment level, you will create consistency and structure, which will lead to success





Start your day by saying, “Today is going to be a GREAT day!”





Consistency requires a routine process and a repeatable pattern









