BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stuck in Podcast Paralysis? Here’s How to Launch and Grow with Confidence - Rob Cressy
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
3 views • 22 hours ago


Have you ever dreamed of launching your own podcast? It may seem overwhelming, but Rob Cressy, a transformative high-performance coach and the creator of Cressy Podcasting, offers valuable insight into how to cultivate a seed of inspiration and grow it into a thriving platform. Rob has been podcasting for over 15 years and encourages people to start the day with a positive mindset and a can-do attitude. He outlines the three critical steps needed to launch a podcast, and reminds listeners that uncertainty leads to inaction - so it’s critical to be prepared! Work directly with someone who knows what they’re doing so they can help you build your dream with a firm foundation. Do you have a mindset of scarcity or abundance? Get educated by people who are currently doing what you hope to accomplish.



TAKEAWAYS


Find someone who is doing what you want to do and learn from them


If you have a high commitment level, you will create consistency and structure, which will lead to success


Start your day by saying, “Today is going to be a GREAT day!”


Consistency requires a routine process and a repeatable pattern



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4phxsko

Rob’s Speaker Reel: https://bit.ly/49mysyK

Podcast course: https://robcressy.com/launch/

Unlimited Method (AI Course): https://robcressy.ai/dangerous


🔗 CONNECT WITH ROB CRESSY

Website: https://robcressy.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rob_cressy/

X: https://x.com/robcressy/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@unlimitedailab

Podcast: https://bit.ly/49oFXFe


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #robcressy #Podcasting #PodcastLife #Podcasters #PodcastCommunity #NewPodcast #AI #ArtificialIntelligence #MachineLearning #FutureTech #TechTrends #Marketing #DigitalMarketing #BrandStrategy #ContentMarketing #GrowthMarketing


Keywords
social mediapodcastmarketinglaunchpodcastingdigitalgrowthstatisticslaunchingtina griffincounter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
PFAS contamination threatens pregnant women and the children in their wombs, while regulators fail to act

PFAS contamination threatens pregnant women and the children in their wombs, while regulators fail to act

Patrick Lewis
GARLIC tackles multiple metabolic health issues simultaneously, improving blood sugar, LDL cholesterol, inflammation and blood pressure

GARLIC tackles multiple metabolic health issues simultaneously, improving blood sugar, LDL cholesterol, inflammation and blood pressure

Lance D Johnson
New study links low LYCOPENE intake to higher risk of severe periodontitis in older adults

New study links low LYCOPENE intake to higher risk of severe periodontitis in older adults

Patrick Lewis
Learn how to make tinctures to self-medicate and survive acute illness

Learn how to make tinctures to self-medicate and survive acute illness

Lance D Johnson
Beauty Without Poison: Reclaim your health from the hidden toxins in your daily life

Beauty Without Poison: Reclaim your health from the hidden toxins in your daily life

Ramon Tomey
From cornfields to COVID-19 shots: Monsanto&#8217;s patent war enters the vaccine arena

From cornfields to COVID-19 shots: Monsanto’s patent war enters the vaccine arena

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy