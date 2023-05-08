https://gettr.com/post/p2gefvs048c
The CCP wants to make the entire world a CCP country. The CCP doesn't have the money to do the "Belt Road Initiative" if it's not because of the Wall Street banks' funding. "Belt Road Initiative" is like a loan shark that can make a country to be a CCP satellite country.
中共要把全世界都變成中共國家。如果不是因為華爾街銀行的資助，中共沒有錢做“一帶一路”。 “一帶一路”就像高利貸，可以讓一個國家成為中共的衛星國。
